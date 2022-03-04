MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.95 Million

Analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $126.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $128.10 million and the lowest is $125.80 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $122.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $533.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.70 million to $538.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $565.95 million, with estimates ranging from $563.10 million to $568.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($8.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($9.92). The company had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $9.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $419.50. 10,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,916. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $597.54. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $307.19 and a 1-year high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

