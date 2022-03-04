CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.41 Million

Equities analysts expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $36.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.32 million and the lowest is $35.70 million. CareCloud reported sales of $32.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $138.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.80 million to $138.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $154.05 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $159.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CareCloud.

Get CareCloud alerts:

MTBC traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $5.12. 692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,232. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.96.

In other CareCloud news, Director John N. Daly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $33,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTBC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareCloud (Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareCloud (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.