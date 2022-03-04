Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTOR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Meritor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. Meritor has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $36.24.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.58 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Meritor by 2,075.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 759,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,826,000 after acquiring an additional 724,794 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Meritor by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 120,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.