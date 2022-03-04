Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.90

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEGG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newegg Commerce by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 209,676 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Newegg Commerce by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

