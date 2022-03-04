Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.14

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.14 and last traded at C$8.14, with a volume of 738373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEED. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

