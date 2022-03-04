MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $74.20

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.20 and last traded at $74.56, with a volume of 5038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.47. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MasTec by 180.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after buying an additional 3,030,445 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,287,000. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 210.7% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after buying an additional 582,618 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 684.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after buying an additional 524,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 213.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,693,000 after buying an additional 331,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

