First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.19. 559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,768. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 78,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter.

