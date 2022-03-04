Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Up 101.8% in February

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, an increase of 101.8% from the January 31st total of 56,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Secoo by 37.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Secoo in the first quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Secoo by 512.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 472,400 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Secoo by 77.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,914,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 838,399 shares during the period. 15.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Secoo alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut Secoo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of SECO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,521. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.56. Secoo has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.90.

Secoo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.