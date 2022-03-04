Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Update

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 289,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 994,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of SNAX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.63. 7,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stryve Foods has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56.
About Stryve Foods (Get Rating)
Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stryve Foods (SNAX)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.