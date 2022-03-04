Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Update

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 289,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 994,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Stryve Foods alerts:

Shares of SNAX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.63. 7,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stryve Foods has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryve Foods by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryve Foods (Get Rating)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryve Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryve Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.