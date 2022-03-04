Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 14,670 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,670 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,239. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

