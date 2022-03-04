McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $795,000 in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,715 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Monster Beverage by 90.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,291,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,702 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 29.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,709,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,707,000 after acquiring an additional 624,194 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,996. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.77. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

