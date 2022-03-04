McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $987,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.36.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 809,701 shares of company stock worth $76,665,302 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.15. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $104.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 31.72%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

