Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Anglo American (AAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Anglo American (LON: AAL) recently:

2/28/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 3,050 ($40.92). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,150 ($42.26) price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($53.67) price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,500 ($46.96) to GBX 3,600 ($48.30). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($53.67) price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 3,200 ($42.94) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,075 ($41.26) to GBX 3,150 ($42.26). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/7/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,750 ($36.90) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($46.96) price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Anglo American had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($53.67) price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,075 ($41.26) price target on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($44.28) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($46.96) price target on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 3,020 ($40.52) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,870 ($38.51) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2022 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,550 ($34.21) to GBX 3,000 ($40.25). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,300 ($44.28) to GBX 3,500 ($46.96). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,700 ($49.64) to GBX 3,300 ($44.28). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AAL stock traded down GBX 140 ($1.88) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,828 ($51.36). 4,659,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,499. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,397.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,068.02. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,350 ($31.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,117 ($55.24).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($38.87) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,201.62). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($52.58), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,212,812.29).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

