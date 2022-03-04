Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 191 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 474.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 109,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 90,630 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in Danaher by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 10,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Danaher by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 25,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 178,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,614,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $5.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.00. 55,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.25. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

