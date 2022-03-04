Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases 8,363 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,891 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $892,604,000 after acquiring an additional 432,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,040,000 after purchasing an additional 857,970 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,243,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $216,653,000 after purchasing an additional 295,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($69.77) to GBX 5,100 ($68.43) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($68.43) to GBX 4,850 ($65.07) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,723.40.

NYSE:RIO traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.54. The stock had a trading volume of 318,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.78. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

