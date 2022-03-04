Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-0.99 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00-1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.Sotera Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.990 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SHC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. 35,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,834. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $241.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.