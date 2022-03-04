EverRise Market Capitalization Reaches $65.90 Million (RISE)

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. EverRise has a market cap of $65.90 million and $879,636.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EverRise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EverRise has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EverRise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

