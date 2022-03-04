Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Chico’s FAS updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.070-$0.110 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 141,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $601.68 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 191.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chico’s FAS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

