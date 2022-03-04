Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Issues Earnings Results

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xponential Fitness updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE XPOF traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $20.14. 2,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Xponential Fitness by 848.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

