PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PowerSchool updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PWSC stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. 31,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,977. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PowerSchool by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.