PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PowerSchool updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
PWSC stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. 31,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,977. PowerSchool has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $36.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.10.
PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.
