Only1 (LIKE) Market Cap Tops $9.16 Million

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $461,315.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Only1 has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.28 or 0.00103482 BTC.

About Only1

Only1 is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,755,617 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

