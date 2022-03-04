Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Cowen

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cowen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVX. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chevron from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.75.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.86. The company had a trading volume of 579,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,920,838. The company has a market capitalization of $305.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.93. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $157.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $2,294,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 666,115 shares of company stock worth $88,941,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

