Zacks: Analysts Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Post $3.72 EPS

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.11 and the lowest is $3.34. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $3.92 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $16.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.27 to $17.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $18.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.00 to $20.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.48. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

