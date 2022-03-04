Webster Bank N. A. Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,115 shares of company stock valued at $88,941,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.49. The stock had a trading volume of 566,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,920,838. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $157.12. The firm has a market cap of $306.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

