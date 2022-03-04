Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.86.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock traded down $8.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.58. The company had a trading volume of 48,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,146. Okta has a 52 week low of $152.51 and a 52 week high of $287.44. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.24 and a 200 day moving average of $226.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 26.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.