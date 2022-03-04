Brokerages Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Brokerages expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.77, for a total transaction of $7,253,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,465 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,553,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,169,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,690,668,000 after acquiring an additional 328,367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,927,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,861,311,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,223,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,145,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,365,093,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $15.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $638.98. 8,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,642. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $638.83 and its 200-day moving average is $626.62.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

