Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 9,415 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 62.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 133.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 116,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.93. 139,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,643,881. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $87.25 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.