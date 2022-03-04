Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $56.68

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.68 and last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 12371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.82.

A number of research analysts have commented on BERY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.23.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,087,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,895,000 after purchasing an additional 332,094 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,826,000 after acquiring an additional 381,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value-added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.