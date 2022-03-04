SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.01

Shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 13353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

SPAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPAQ. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,208,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the third quarter worth approximately $8,118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the third quarter worth approximately $5,836,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the third quarter worth approximately $5,794,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

