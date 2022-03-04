SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.01

Shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 13353 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.
SPAQ has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.91.
SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPAQ)
Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (SPAQ)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.