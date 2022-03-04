Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) was down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 1,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 494,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.33.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Solo Brands Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,781,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,563,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

