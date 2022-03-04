Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) was down 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 1,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 494,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solo Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Solo Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.33.
In other news, CEO John Merris acquired 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $199,459.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,781,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,563,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)
Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.
