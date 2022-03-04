Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Trading Down 8%

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.20 and last traded at $59.22. 46,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,291,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.05.

The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.55.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $50,417.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,271 shares of company stock worth $5,955,451 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Capri by 5.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 28.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

