Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.22. Approximately 5,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,012,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRK. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,183 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,883,000 after acquiring an additional 334,438 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 54,233 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 280,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

