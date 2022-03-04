The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 306.3% from the January 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLU traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.52. 4,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,080. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $24.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

