Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up 1.0% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 837.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.62. 1,157,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.80.

