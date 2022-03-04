Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Short Interest Up 296.9% in February

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 296.9% from the January 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXI traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.27. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,170. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $40.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 53.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,573,000 after purchasing an additional 281,097 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 82,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 68,986 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,587,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 463.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 162,829 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

