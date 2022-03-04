Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for about 0.8% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Prudential Financial by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 129,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,988,000 after buying an additional 52,453 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.72. The stock had a trading volume of 34,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,389. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.28. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,645 shares of company stock valued at $25,796,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

