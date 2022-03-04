IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.13. 84,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,844. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.03. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

