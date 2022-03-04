Private Trust Co. NA Purchases New Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $133.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.32. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.59 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

In related news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.