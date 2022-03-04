Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.06. 252,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,506,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01. The company has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.84.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.