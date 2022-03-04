Providence Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,405 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6,600.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,150,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,074 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.08. 298,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,235,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $59.18 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

