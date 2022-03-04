KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Trims Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP traded down $9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.45. 6,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,392. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.38 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.28 and its 200-day moving average is $293.24.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

