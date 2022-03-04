Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Issues Earnings Results

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:AJX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,935. The firm has a market cap of $262.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Great Ajax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.