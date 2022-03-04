Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 802,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,426,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.23. 8,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,077. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

