Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $521.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $521.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LMT. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.48.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $447.82 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $458.53. The stock has a market cap of $121.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.67 and its 200 day moving average is $359.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,832 shares of company stock worth $6,826,783 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

