First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. First Solar’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. First Solar updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.600 EPS.

FSLR stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.37. 9,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,859. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.94. First Solar has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Solar by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $73,785,000 after buying an additional 489,336 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 989.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,656 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 29,659 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,067 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

About First Solar (Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.