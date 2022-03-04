TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.25-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $926-951 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $880.78 million.TriMas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,518. TriMas has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.49 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriMas will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

In other TriMas news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Finley purchased 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 67.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TriMas by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TriMas by 86.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriMas (Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.