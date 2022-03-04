Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Quanex Building Products updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NX stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,285. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $761.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Jason Lippert bought 3,447 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $84,554.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,021 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $301,718 over the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

