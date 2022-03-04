United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 376,426 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 12,732,412 shares.The stock last traded at $37.68 and had previously closed at $40.37.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get United Airlines alerts:

About United Airlines (NYSE:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.