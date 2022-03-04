Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $369.67.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $258.91 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after buying an additional 331,610 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

