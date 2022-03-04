THORChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $307.61 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 4th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $307.61 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.76 or 0.00014107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, THORChain has traded up 65.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00042108 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.43 or 0.06567356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,816.69 or 0.99893582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00045165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00048346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002826 BTC.

THORChain launched on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

